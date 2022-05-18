Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore foodie and we all know it by now. Scroll through her Instagram handle, you will find Sara always sharing something or the other related to food. That's not all. You will also find multiple interviews of the 'Kedarnath' actor, speaking at length about her love for food. Be it the healthy smoothie bowls during shoot or sinful indulgences on her exotic vacations - Sara is always up for good food. It seems to be the same on her latest trip to London.





Recently, Sara treated her fans with a super delicious Insta-story, featuring her latest meal during her vacation in London. In the picture, we could see a tableful of delicacies including dimsums, sauted pok choy, fried rice, chicken and more. She captioned the picture with some cute emojis including, "in the mood for food". The picture also had "yuumy" and "so full" stickers on it. Check it out.





Earlier, she shared a picture of herself in the city and described her feelings after reaching London. "Finally", she captioned the picture, along with heart emojis. Take a look.

The food expedition doesn't end here. Sara Ali Khan was in Kashmir some time back and there too, she kept up with her tradition of indulging in good food. And like always, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same. In the Insta-story, we could see Sara making what looks like saag at a camping site at Lidderwat (in Jammu and Kashmir). Click here to know more about her cooking adventure in Kashmir.





On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer movie 'Atrangi Re' in 2021. Reportedly, she will soon be seen in the sequel of Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer comedy 'Luka Chuppi'. 'Luka Chuppi 2' will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Alongside, she is also working with filmmaker Anand L. Rai for his upcoming film 'Nakhrewali'. This will be their second association after 'Atrangi Re'.