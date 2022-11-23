If there is one actress who never ceases to give us fitness goals, it has to be Sara Ali Khan. The 'Simmba' star is very particular about her fitness regime, practising rigorous workouts such as yoga, pilates and HIIT. Apart from her intense training, Sara Ali Khan makes it a point to eat healthy too. Although she lets her hair down and indulges herself in some drool-worthy treats every once in a while; she doesn't shy away from showing her healthy meals on social media either. Recently, we spotted Sara Ali Khan enjoying a wholesome breakfast prior to her shoot. Take a look:





(Also Read: Food Vs Friends: Sara Ali Khan's Choice Might Shock You)

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a wholesome fruity breakfast. Photo Credit: Instagram

"Shoot day," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the story with a hashtag. She also used the sticker 'coffee please' in the Instagram story. In a click, we could see a mug full of delicious black coffee. Apart from this, there were two containers filled with freshly-cut fruits. There were slices of watermelon, kiwi fruit, musk melon and even dragonfruit. All these fruits are healthy, refreshing and loaded with antioxidants. They have great fibre and water content and are great for people watching their weight. Looks like Sara Ali Khan indeed starts her day on a power-packed note!





The healthy shoot day breakfast devoured by Sara Ali Khan indeed gave us fitness goals. We would love to see more of her healthy treats to inspire us and motivate us. If you are looking to start your day with some similar nutritious recipes, we have just what you need. These five amazing breakfast recipes will add a boost of Vitamin C to your meal. Click here for the Vitamin C-rich breakfast recipes.





What did you think of Sara Ali Khan's healthy shoot-day breakfast? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey. She is also working with Vicky Kaushal on Laxman Utekar's next project.