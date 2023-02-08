Rajasthan is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, vibrant festivals and mouth-watering cuisine. Rajasthani food is made using local ingredients and offers a unique blend of flavours. Because of this, Rajasthani cuisine also sees many fans worldwide. Recently, actress Sara Ali Khan too was seen relishing a delicious Rajasthani thali. If you follow the actress on social media, you'd know that she is a hard-core foodie. Sara is currently in Udaipur and couldn't stop herself from indulging in an authentic Rajasthani thali.





Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to share about her yummy thali, and this will surely make you crave some traditional Rajasthani food right now! In the collage, you can spot dal baati churma, panchmel dal, gatte ki sabzi, paneer sabzi, ker sangri, palak methi, raita, rice and roti. She simply tagged the location as Udaipur in the story. The other half of the collage features a view of the hotel she's staying at. Check out her full story here:

Looks delicious, right? Well, this is not the first time that Sara has shared a glimpse from her culinary trails. She regularly keeps her 41.4 M followers on Instagram updated with what she's indulging in next. Recently, the actress was seen relishing Delhi's street-style chole bhature. "Chole Bhature. Dilli se," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption. In the photo, we could see spicy masaledar chole, paired with a fluffy and soft bhatura. You can read all about it here.





If you too are craving for authentic Rajasthani food after looking at Sara's Instagram story, we have just what you need. Click here for some of our best Rajasthani recipes that you can make and enjoy at home.











As Sara keeps posting about her food adventures, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!