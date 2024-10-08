Shahid Kapoor, known for his love for food, never fails to entertain fans with glimpses of his culinary adventures. Recently, he dropped a video on his Instagram Stories sharing a foodie moment with his followers. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, Shahid Kapoor was spotted digging into a mouthwatering plate of what appeared to be fragrant rice paired with bhindi sabzi. He winked at the camera relishing the homemade meal. Shahid's delightful expressions stood as clear proof of how much he is fond of home-cooked dishes. Along with the post he wrote, “Ghar ka khaana late aana lekin dil khush ho jana (Food from home comes late, but it makes the heart happy). Yummmmm.” The actor made it evident that nothing beats the warmth of “ghar ka khaana.”





Previously, Shahid Kapoor shared a mouthwatering glimpse of his in-flight dining experience, proving that no journey is complete without a little indulgence. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor posted a snapshot of a paneer kathi roll he enjoyed while soaring high in the sky. Wrapped in a warm paratha, the roll was filled with paneer pieces, leaving us all craving a taste. He captioned the picture as “Paneer kathi roll. Har vegetarian ka go to (the go-to food of every vegetarian),” followed by a chef's kiss emoji. While in the next slide, he showed how quickly he savoured the irresistible food. Read on to know more.

Before his in-flight culinary adventure, Shahid Kapoor offered fans a sneak peek into his fruity food diaries. He reshared a video on Instagram Stories, featuring himself gorging on a banana. This clip, originally shared by his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur, was captured during the duo's promotional whirlwind for their then-upcoming film. In the snap, Shahid was seen tackling his hunger pangs with the simple yet delightful snack, all while Mrunal documented the moment with her camera. Find out the full story here.



What do you think of Shahid Kapoor's food choices? Share with us in the comments section.