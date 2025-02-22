Shibani Dandekar's anniversary post for her husband-actor Farhan Akhtar came with an indulgent culinary twist. The couple, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on February 19, enjoyed a fine dining experience at a restaurant in Goa. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated their big day with sweet delights. In one snap, Farhan was seen posing smilingly for the lens. Displayed on the table before him was a delicious slice of cake. The lip-smacking dessert was topped with almonds and served with a fruit wedge. Creamy layers drizzled on the top had us craving for some. The words "Happy Anniversary" were written with chocolate icing. In a separate bowl, there was a fresh scoop of vanilla ice cream.





Farhan Akhtar shared the frame with his ladylove in another click. He was holding a piece of chocolate cake. The gastronomical adventure does not end here. The couple also dug into a delectable Tiramisu, layered with biscuits and cream. One of their outings took place at The ASSA House in Goa and the carousel included photos with a beautiful sea background. The pair were also seen seated at an ornately decorated dining table, sipping on cocktails. Flower and candle arrangements made the food outing even more romantic.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wrapped up their celebration by cutting a chocolate cake glazed with rich and velvety ganache. Swirly chocolate dressing garnished with edible pearls made the sweet treat look irresistible. "Happy Anniversary Shibani and Farhan" were written on the cake with white icing. "Happy 7 and 3! You have made me happier than I ever thought I could be Farhan Akhtar. I love you more than you will ever know," read Shibani Dandekar's side note.

We can't wait for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's next foodie update!