Shilpa Shetty Kundra is probably one of the most popular fitness icons in India, but if we look into her daily diet, it is as regular as ours. Don't believe us? We suggests scroll through her Instagram feeds and see it yourself. Every now and then, the 46-year-old diva gives us a sneak-peek into her everyday meals, which strikes a balance between both healthy and tasty foods. Besides keeping her diet clean with salads and fresh juices, she also loves indulging in everything decadent and sinful. Shilpa's popular series on social media 'Sunday Binge' is a proof of that. Every Sunday, Shilpa goes on a bingeing spree and shares glimpses of the same with her 24.5 million followers on Instagram.





Keeping up with the tradition, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram this Sunday to give us a sneak-peek into her sinful indulgences. But this time, she wasn't all alone enjoying the yummy delicacies. Shilpa was joined by father-daughter duo Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday, who were seen enjoying a table-full oh-so-delicious desserts. "Now, that's a real binge. @ananyapanday and I binged at the real binge and it tastes better when it's paid for...Thank you for the wonderful treat, @chunkypanday".





Shilpa shared a short video that featured some yummy pancakes, brownies, cheese cakes, caramel custard, strawberry-and-cream etc on the table. "Are you in shock?" we heard Shilpa asking Ananya; to which the latter replied enthusiastically, "What is this!" We could also see Chunky Panday in the video, asking, "Who's paying for all these?" Shilpa and Ananya instantly pointed fingers at him. "They are joking," he replied.

Watch the funny video here:





The table looks so delicious; isn't it? Did the video leave you slurping too? Do let us know in the comments below.