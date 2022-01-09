Shilpa Shetty is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. We have seen her sharing every slice of life with her 23.8million followers on Instagram. Every now and then, she shares stories and posts featuring her yoga sessions, diet regime and delicious cooking sessions. Then, we get to see glimpses of her family time too. Be it her meal dates with sister Shamita Shetty or her play dates with son Viaan Raj and daughter Samisha, you will find it all on Shilpa Shetty's Instagram. One such heart-warming post was her recent story on the photo-sharing app. The actress took to Instagram to share how she spent her Sunday, while staying at home.





With strict Covid restrictions imposed in every state, we are spending most of our time at home with the near and dear ones. And it seems Shilpa Shetty is making the most of it. In her Insta-story, we could see how she spent her Sunday with son Viaan Raj, enjoying board games and delicious treats. In the picture we could see Viaan playing monopoly, while enjoying a plateful of yummy donuts. "#sondays #monopoly #donuts #sundaybinge," she captioned the picture. Take a look:





Such a heart-warming Insta-story; isn't it? And if you are like us, then those yummy-looking donuts are making you slurp too. If you agree, then how about baking some donuts at home?





