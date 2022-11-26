Dal is a staple in Indian kitchens. Whenever we have to eat something light and healthy, we turn towards a bowl of dal. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is no different. Shilpa's culinary tales on Instagram always have our attention. Today, she gave us a sneak peek into her Saturday lunch. No marks for guessing the dish. Of course, she gorged on not one but two bowls of dal. Shilpa shared a snap of her meal on Instagram. The photo captured two bowls of dals, one presumably moong ki dal, garnished with chopped coriander leaves. “Thanks for the yummy lunch. I had to choose between two dals,” Shilpa captioned the post. And guess who sent over the food! It was none other than politician and fashion designer Shaina NC.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Health experts and nutritionists urge people to include pulses at least once a day in their diet. In case fitness queen Shilpa Shetty's Saturday lunch has convinced you to relish dals at home, here are some recipes you can try.

Here're 5 Dal Recipes For You To Try:

Dal Tempered with Clay:

Infuse your red masoor dal with kasoora clay and goodness of spices, which give a beautiful earthy flavour. Click here for recipe.

Maa Ki Daal:

Straight from the Punjabi kitchen to your dinner table, this is a crowd pleaser. Made with hearty ingredients like black dal, butter, cream, yogurt and truck loads of love. Here's the recipe.

Tadka Dal:

Cook your dal the Bengali way. Creamy channa dal served with an aroma of mustard and coconut along with tempered red chili. The spicy, tangy dal will leave you craving for more. Here's the recipe.

Panchratan Dal:

Here's presenting a delicious Sindhi recipe with a power of five. Moong, channa, masoor, urad and arhar, come together and get smeared in a host of spices. Result? Panchratan Dal. Click here for the full recipe.

Gujarati Dal:

A distinct blend of masalas with sweet and tangy toor dal is prepared in a traditional Gujarati style with potatoes and peanuts. Tempered with loads of spices and tomatoes, this delectable bowl is drool-worthy. Save the recipe.

Try these dal recipes at home and let us know your experience.