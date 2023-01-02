Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. While she's deeply passionate about fitness and healthy eating, the actress doesn't shy away from bingeing ever so often. In case you weren't aware, Shilpa Shetty has been vacationing in London since Christmas with her husband Raj Kundra and their children Viaan and Samisha. Her sister, actress Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty are also a part of the holiday. The Bollywood diva welcomed New Year 2023 with a delicious chocolate cake, which looks simply irresistible!





Also read: Karisma Kapoor Gives Healthy And Colourful Start To New Year 2023 - See Pic





Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her indulgence. In the photo, we can see a delicious chocolate cake layered with frosting and topped with chocolate shavings. "#homemade #londondiaries #chocolatemascarpone" read the caption in the story. Take a look at her story here:

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving a chocolate cake after looking at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story, we've got you covered. Here we bring you some of our best chocolate cake recipes that you can make and enjoy at home. Check out the recipes here.





Also read: Shilpa Shetty Relishes This Yummy Snack While Holidaying In London - See Pic





Shilpa Shetty is a self-confessed foodie and doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with her foodie adventures, even while on vacation. Earlier, the actress was seen relishing a bowl of potato wedges and green salad alongside a delicious bun bread. In the caption, she wrote, "Comfort food #LondonDiaries." Read more about it here.











We can't wait to see what she'll be bingeing on next. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!