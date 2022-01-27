Food may be the most-discussed topic in every Indian household, so much so that heated debates happen between family members over what to eat for dinner! Especially on weekdays, we all look forward to eating dinner, because dinner time means that the working day is over and we are one step closer to the weekend. That is why we have brought to you some easy cauliflower recipes that you make for a delicious dinner! Cauliflower is one vegetable that most Indians enjoy, especially when it has a flavourful and masaledaar preparation. Due to its rich nutrient profile, it is the go-to choice for Indian households for lunch and dinner!





Here Are 5 Easy Gobi Recipes For Dinner:

1.Gobi Masaledaar

If you like spicy and masledaar gravy for dinner, then gobi masaledaar is a good option for you. Filled with the classic desi flavours of tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and spices, this gobi ki sabzi can be paired with roti and even rice.





2.Gobi Aloo

The Indian classic, aloo gobi is a staple dish in every household. This quick and easy recipe makes a versatile dish that tastes delicious! The aloo gobi is cooked in seasonings like green chillies, ginger and more to give a masaledaar sabzi.

3.Ghutti hui Gobi

Love the gobi floret but don't like the stalk that comes with it? Then we a recipe that shall make stalk taste delicious! This ghutti hui gobi ki sabzi has finely chopped cauliflower prepared in ghee, cumin seeds and salt. This sabzi enhances the flavour of the gobi by using simple ingredients.





4.Chilli Gobi

This Gobi dish is a special treat that is a delight for Indo-Chinese lovers! The tantalising flavours of chilli paneer are transferred to the beloved gobi. Pair it with fried rice or Hakka noodles and you shall have a delicious dinner ready!





5. Gobi Dahiwalla





Florets of cauliflower are bathed in a mellow and flavourful curry to give a quick and easy dish for dinner. This key ingredient to this delicious gravy is none other than yoghurt. This gobi curry shall taste delicious with rice!





Try out these recipes and let us know which one is your favourite.