Shilpa Shetty's Latest Evening Snack Is The Perfect Balance Of Taste And Health (See Pic)

Despite the many restrictions that Coronavirus has put on our new-year celebrations, we are making the most of what we have. From dinner parties at home to the nonstop movie marathon, we definitely know how to set the vibe for 2021 despite all odds. And our celebrities too are making the most of it. Topping the list is Shilpa Shetty, who is holidaying in Goa with her entire family. And she isn't just celebrating the festivities gorging on delectable dishes but also making sure to balance it with some healthy choices. Besides her regular workout and meditation, Shilpa is munching on healthy snacks even while vacationing and her latest Instagram story is proof that.





Recently, the fitness enthusiast took to Instagram stories to share her evening snack - an almond butter banana flaxseed toast and we are inspired! Look at the picture here:





This almond butter banana flaxseed toast is making us drool!

The flaxseed toast sure looks like a wholesome and yummy treat! Flaxseeds are a powerhouse of various essential nutrients that can prove to be quite beneficial for our overall health. A rich source of fibre, protein, magnesium, calcium, phosphorous, lignan among other nutrients and mineral, flaxseeds also boast of omega-3 fatty acids. The butter and banana along with almonds would have definitely added a distinct flavor and crunch!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always believed in balanced eating which involves letting off your guard once in a while but making sure to stick to a healthier diet otherwise. Hence, even though many of her Instagram stories earlier on Christmas saw her noshing over scrumptious dishes, Shilpa was back to maintaining a balance soon after.





Here's looking forward to more such inspirations from her food diaries!







