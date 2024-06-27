Get ready to drool! Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is busy exploring the culinary side of her London holiday. The actress, known for her love of food and trying new cuisines, has treated her fans to a mouth-watering montage on Instagram, showing off her foodie adventures. As her caption said, the actress is "eating my way through this holiday." Set to the catchy tune Foodie by Ta Shan, the video shows Shilpa enjoying a variety of desserts and snacks. We can spot ice cream, pizza, cheesecake, tiramisu, choco lava cake, and cookies. Phew!

Watch the video here:

