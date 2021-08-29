Shriya Pligaonkar, who is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa, left us salivating with her food adventures. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared picture of a lip-smacking “Goan Thali”. Alongside the snap, Shriya wrote, “I can give up every other food for a Goan Thali.” The mouthwatering meal included some popular and traditional Goan dishes like Malwani prawn curry, rava fried fish, kokum saar, dry roasted garlic and coconut chutney, dry fish pickle, and puffy rice. We could also spot crab masala, brinjal sabzi, and a delectable sheera (pudding). Are you slurping too? Because we certainly are!

Are you craving a tasty fishy feast after looking at Shriya Pilgaonkar's flavourful fish thali? Well, we have some oh-so-yummy Goan fish dishes you can rustle up at home.

It is a popular one in Goa. The fish is coated in a mixture of semolina (rava), red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and tamarind pulp. Then, it is fried. It only takes 30 minutes to prepare this delicacy.

Succulent prawns are cooked in mild coconut gravy with a spicy kick. All you need is turmeric, black pepper, vinegar, and green chillies. This dish is creamy and delicious.

A yummy dish made using the goodness of sea crabs. The crabs are cooked in a flavourful green gravy made using coconut cream, chilli paste, a blend of spices like cinnamon and coriander seeds.

Ambotik is a popular Goan-style masala that is prepared using tamarind pulp, chillies, garlic cloves and coconut. This recipe uses fresh shark pieces cooked in a gravy made using ambotik masala.

This recipe is a zest fish curry recipe made in a traditional Goan style. The tender fish is marinated in lemon juice and salt. The fish is then cooked in a masala prepared using grated coconut, garlic, cumin seeds, tamarind pulp and onions. Serve with hot rice and enjoy.





Just like Shriya Pilgaonkar, you can now enjoy a drool-worthy fish feast at home. Drop a comment to tell us which fish recipe you enjoyed cooking and eating the most.





Happy weekend!