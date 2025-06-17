Siddhant Chaturvedi's love for food is no secret. Like many of us, a meal becomes even more special for the actor when it is made by his mom. This time, his mother, Meenal Chaturvedi, prepared a beloved Bihari dish for her son. Can you guess what she made? Litti Chokha, which is perhaps Siddhant's most favourite dish from home. The actor shared a video on Instagram, capturing his mother cooking the dish in the kitchen.





In the brief clip, his mother can be seen making the baked wheat flour balls called litti and a spiced gram flour filling. She also gives her son a little bite to taste before it is cooked. Next, she roasts tomatoes for chutney and prepares the vegetable dish chokha. The video also includes close-up shots of the litti cooking on the stove.





Finally, she serves litti chokha with a side of tomato chutney, green chutney and oil. In the caption, Siddhant wrote, "Aaj hogi Litti Chokha/ Futehari Party."

See the post here:







Last year, Siddhant Chaturvedi took a trip to Goa where he indulged in authentic Goan cuisine. The actor shared a glimpse of his culinary adventures on Instagram Stories. His table featured a mouth-watering spread, including two bowls of matta rice, dal, and aloo gobi, alongside perfectly fried fish garnished with fresh coriander leaves.





We could also spot kismur, a traditional dry prawn dish, served on a separate plate. Siddhant wrapped the meal with Bebinca, a classic Goan-layered cake topped with a single cashew nut. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Goan thali. Kinda cheat day." Read the full story here.





Before this, Siddhant Chaturvedi teamed up with internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, for another gastronomic adventure. In a video shared by Orry on Instagram, the duo was seen enjoying drinks from clay cups, commonly known as kulhad.





A closer look at the video reveals gin and whisky bottles on the kitchen counter, suggesting the boys bonded over their shared love for good drinks. Orry captioned the post, "Drank a shot out of a matka for the first time!" Click here to read the full story.





We await more mouthwatering foodie updates from Siddhant Chaturvedi.