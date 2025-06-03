Sidharth Malhotra is fond of embarking on culinary adventures. The actor, who will next be seen in the romantic drama 'Param Sundari,' is currently on a European getaway. On Monday, Sidharth shared a series of pictures on Instagram from his trip. The highlight? His gastronomic experience at an open-air restaurant. In the photos, the actor was seen relishing a delicious salad spread containing lettuce, sliced tomatoes and an array of veggies. There was also a bowl of what appeared to be chicken shorba - a type of aromatic and flavourful soup typically made with chicken broth and a medley of spices.

A small pot of melted butter was also on the table, alongside what looked like pineapple juice. Sidharth held a beverage glass in his hands as he posed for the pictures. The caption read, "Param mood: good food and calm corners." Sidharth Malhotra was referring to his film 'Param Sundari,' in which he plays the role of Param. Janhvi Kapoor, cast as the female lead, essays the character of Sundari.





Also Read: Watch: Jonas Brothers' Hilarious Foodie Moment Is Too Relatable To Miss

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post below:

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, jetted off on a babymoon vacation. The mom-to-be shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. The opening frame captured Kiara sitting at a table at an open cafe. A bowl of soup and a bottle of lemon juice were placed in front of her. The next photo showcased a mouthwatering plate of freshly baked deep-crust pizza topped with gooey cheese and basil leaves.

The couple's epicurean outing also included flavourful macarons, beautifully arranged like a tower. One image featured a tasty and nutritious fruit bowl comprising chopped strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. The exotic fruit platter was garnished with a dollop of yoghurt. Read all about it here.





Also Read: Watch: Sanya Malhotra's Matcha Recipe Is What Your Morning Needs Right Now





We wish the parents-to-be, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, many more delightful foodie adventures in the future.