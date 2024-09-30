Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu threw an adorable animal-themed birthday party for their daughter Inaaya's 7th birthday on Sunday, September 29, 2024. The birthday party was attended by other family members including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh. Also present at the party was Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan. The animal-themed party featured adorable decorations with posters of dogs, cats, rabbits, and a unicorn hanging from the ceiling, which was full of candies and treats. What caught our attention the most was the delicious-looking cake.





For Inaaya's 7th birthday, they decided to pick a two-tiered cake in pink and purple pastel shades. The cake was decorated with little edible pearls and butterflies in pink and purple. On top of the cake stood Inaaya's favourite pet, a cute furry dog. The cake seems to have a vanilla flavour. Soha posted pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram handle, along with a sweet picture of Inaaya feeding the cake to Kareena Kapoor. Aligning with the pink theme, Inaaya wore a pink birthday dress and was also snapped eating pink cotton candy.

See all pictures here:







Earlier this month, several other celebrities also threw birthday parties for their children with interesting customised birthday cakes.





Actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated their daughter Navya's first birthday on September 20, 2024. While Navya looked adorable in a ruffled pink dress, it was her matching colour-coded birthday cake that had our attention. In the clip, Navya was seen digging into the dessert and giggling sweetly. The creamy birthday cake was decorated with multiple rose shapes drawn with pink icing. Read more here.

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad celebrated their daughter Raabiyaa's first birthday on September 23, 2024. Among the highlights was a table adorned with not one, not two, but four birthday cakes. Read more about it here.