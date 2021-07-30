Over the years, Mira Kapoor has emerged well as a lifestyle influencer. Today, she enjoys 2.7million followers on Instagram whom she keeps engaged and entertained with a variety of content. From her daily routine and fitness regime to her family life with husband Shahid Kapoor and children Zain and Misha Kapoor - she shares glimpses of it all through her posts and stories. Besides, she also keeps us updated with her diet regime and interesting cooking sessions. By now, we all know Mira Kapoor is a hardcore foodie, who likes to keep up a balance between her healthy and sinful indulgences. We often find her enjoying rich and greasy delicacies from around the world; but it also can't be denied that she balances it out with her nutritious and wholesome meals. Besides, we also understood that she's someone who swears by everything local, desi and seasonal. Earlier, we have seen her including giloy, mulethi, gulkand et al in her daily diet. Now, we find her sipping petha juice for overall health benefit.





The 26-year-old diva took to Instagram to share an image of the petha juice she recently had. It looked fresh, healthy and natural. Take a look:





For the unversed, petha juice is a detox drink made with ash gourd. Also called wax gourd or white gourd, this vegetable resembles lauki in terms of the health benefiting nutrients.

Health Benefits Of Ash Gourd:

1. Promote Weight Loss:

According to Deepti Tiwari, consultant dietetics at CK Birla Hospital, ash gourd is low in calories and rich in fibre that keeps you full for long. "This further helps promote weight loss."

2. Keeps Hydrated:

Ash gourd is a storehouse of potassium that acts as a diuretic and manage problems like water retention in our body.

3. Boost Immunity:

The vitamin B2 and C in ash gourd helps boost energy and pumps up our immune health.

4. Flush Out Toxins:

In an Instagram live session with NDTV Food, macrobiotic nutritionist and health coach Shilpa Arora stated that petha is alkaline in nature. Hence, drinking a glass of fresh petha juice every morning might help us detox and boost digestion and metabolism, keeping heartburn and acidity at bay.





How To Make Petha Juice | Ash Gourd Detox Drink Recipe:

Step 1. Peel, de-seed and cut the ash gourd into small cubes.





Step 2. Add half cup petha chunks in a blender and blend. You may add some water if you want.





Step 3. Strain and drink.





Now, enjoy a healthy lifestyle, the Mira Kapoor way!