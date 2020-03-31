This Oats And Apple Pancake Will Turn Your Favourite Breakfast Healthier And Tastier

This oats and apple pancake is easy to make at home.

Want to start your day on a sweet note? Pancake is what you should make for breakfast. Pancakes are flat, thin cakes baked on stove; hence, the name - pancake. It's one of the most popular breakfast dishes, especially with kids. You can refashion your pancake as per your taste preference. Slather it with honey or maple syrup for that extra punch of sweetness or top it with fruits and nuts to bring in an element of healthfulness. But, if you are still wary about a pancake being unhealthy because of its batter made of refined flour, we have a solution for that too.





Here's a recipe that replaces refined all-purpose flour (maida) with the much healthier oats flour. Oats is touted to be one of the healthiest foods around. It's a high-fibre, full-of-antioxidants grain that is also considered great for heart health and blood pressure. So, there's no doubt that oats is an excellent food to include in your diet to make your meals more nutritious. Here's a recipe of a pancake that is relatively healthier, containing the goodness of oats, honey and fruits like apple and banana.





Oats is rich in fibre and full of antioxidants.





Recipe of Oats And Apple Pancake

Ingredients -





1 cup oats





1 tablespoon all-purpose flour





1 egg





Half cup milk





Half apple, grated





1 teaspoon oil





1 teaspoon baking power





1 teaspoon baking soda





1 tablespoon sugar





Honey for topping





1 banana, cut into thin slices.





Method -





Step 1 - Put oats in a mixer grinder and pulse it for few seconds till it turns into a powder form.





Step 2 - In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients - oats flour, all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, baking powder and baking.





Step 3 - Make a well in between and crack the egg in it. Mix well.





Step 4 - Now add milk, grated apple and oil and mix. Check the consistency of the batter, it should be smooth and luscious. Add more milk if required.





Step 5 - Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a small round non-stick pan. Pour a ladleful of batter and spread it in circles covering the pan base.





Step 6 - Check the base, if it turns brown, flip it to cook on the other side. When both the sides are cooked; take it out of the pan.





Step 7 - Spread honey over the pancake and top it with banana slices, and serve.





This oats and apple pancake with honey and banana topping will surely click with your taste buds. Do try this healthier version of pancake and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









