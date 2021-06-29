It's been quite a few years now that Sonam Kapoor has adopted veganism. Through her diet, fashion and clothing line - Sonam promotes a vegan lifestyle to the fullest. As per multiple interviews, she was a vegetarian for several years before she adopted veganism and gave up on milk and other dairy products. In fact, she has been recognised by PETA many a-times for her initiatives for animals. Sonam was also named PETA India's 'Person of the Year' in 2018. If you follow her on Instagram, you will also find her being vocal about her love for vegan food. She often gives us sneak-peaks into her exquisite vegan meals that look both healthy and fancy. And often, these meals leave us drooling too!





On Monday, the 36-year-old actor shared a snippet of what looked like a wholesome and comforting vegan meal. She took to her Insta stories to share more about the 'Ayurvedic' meal that was delivered by a vegan food store in London. The meal included kathal ki sabzi (jackfruit curry), spinach rice and kaddu ki sabzi (pumpkin curry).





"These amazing Ayurvedic vegan foods...are all for me. I am very hungry and excited to eat these," we heard her saying in the backdrop. Here are a few glimpses of the meal Sonam ate:

Also Read: 'Best Way To Start The Day': Sonam Kapoor Swears By This Healthy Concoction

Looks so healthy and comforting, right? But, if you thought Sonam Kapoor is all about diet, yoga and fitness, then you are in for a surprise. The actress is a complete foodie by heart and she never shies away from the fact. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her 'unconventional' breakfast - and it included a giant piece of three-layered vanilla cake with buttercream frosting and colourful icing on top. "Cake for breakfast," her Insta story read.





Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Unconventional Breakfast Will Leave You Craving Something Sweet

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' in 2019. Later in 2020, she made a cameo in the web series 'AK vs AK', starring father and actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She is all set to make a comeback with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind' that is slated for a 2021 release. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' in 2019. Later in 2020, she made a cameo in the web series 'AK vs AK', starring father and actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She is all set to make a comeback with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind' that is slated for a 2021 release.





