Let us all confess something collectively - sweets occupy a special place in our hearts. Whether it's about ending a meal with a mithai or rewarding ourselves with a dessert on the weekend after toiling hard at work all through, sweets happen to be our definition of comfort. While many people are obsessed with cakes and pastries, nothing matches the taste and distinct flavours of traditional sweets either. Take, for instance, gajar ka halwa. Well, if you haven't had enough of it during the winter, this food update will make you dive into the famous household dessert. Courtesy: Sunny Kaushal! He put up a snap of his latest culinary adventure on Instagram Stories. The actor treated himself to sumptuous gajar ka halwa at home. He wrote the caption, “Good to be back.” Take a look:

Did Sunny Kaushal's latest upload trigger your sweet cravings? Don't worry, we have a recipe for you. So before we officially have to say bye-bye to the season of carrots, quickly prepare a wholesome bowl of gajar ka halwa and enjoy.

Here are some more varieties of traditional sweets that you must try out. We have listed five recipes that will always come in handy.

1) Petha

A popular sweet from Agra, petha has our hearts. This translucent, soft and chewy sweet delight is enjoyed by kids and adults alike. Typically made from ash gourd or white pumpkin, petha is eaten dry or dipped in sugar syrup. Recipe here.

2) Malpua

Ever tried this before? Simply put, malpua resemble pancakes that are deep fried in desi ghee or oil and then soaked in sugar syrup. The toppings of pistachios, almonds and saffron are known for enhancing the overall taste. So, are you excited about enjoying this Indian version of pancakes? Find the recipe here.

3) Sweet potato rabri

Rabri is one irresistible sweet, generally, paired with jalebi. But, wait, are you a health-conscious person? If yes, then, there's a way you can give rabri a healthy twist. How? Prepare it using sweet potato rich in fibre, Vitamin A and Vitamin C and minerals like magnesium and calcium. Click here for the recipe.

4) Ghewar

You would know about the craze for this traditional dessert if you go to Rajasthan. It's a rich preparation of flour, ghee, milk and wholesome nuts. Consisting of a honeycomb-like pattern, ghewar is a sheer piece of culinary art. Recipe here.

5) Nariyal barfi

Made with the goodness of coconuts, this barfi is the best for festivities. Best part? It hardly takes half an hour to get ready. Find the recipe here.





Are you going to try out any of the recipes from above?