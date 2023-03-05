Tamannaah Bhatia has completed eighteen years in the entertainment industry. The actress who made her acting debut in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, has predominantly worked in South Indian cinema. She has also featured in some other Hindi movies. Now, upon completing eighteen years of this journey, she was spotted celebrating the occasion. She chose a popular sweet dish to mark the day. What's that? Our favourite gulab jamun! Tamannaah shared a video on her Instagram Stories holding a bowl full of the sweet dish. In the clip, she takes one gulab jamun with a spoon and eats it, making us crave the same. We could also hear someone in the background wishing her, “Happy 18.” Tamannaah added the hashtag, “18 years in the movies.”





(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Eats Dessert For Breakfast, Detoxes With This Healthy Drink)

If Tamannaah Bhatia's foodie upload has made you miss gulab jamun, here's the recipe that will help you satiate your sweet tooth. Click here.

Not just gulab jamun, there are many other desi sweets that occupy a special place in our hearts. So, why don't you enjoy the Sunday and prepare a scrumptious sweet dish at home? We have mentioned a list of five yummy desi sweets that can be easily prepared.

Here're 5 Indian Sweets Recipes To Try:

1) Gujiya

This makes for the best time to discuss gujiyas. Reason? The festival of colours is just around the corner. These sweet dumplings filled with a flavourful mixture of khoya and dry fruits are a must in Holi. Do you know, you can also store this sweet treat at home for a few days after preparing it? Recipe here.

2) Puran poli

This Maharashtrian sweet delight is an all-time favourite dessert. It resembles a stuffed flatbread carrying a mixture of cooked chana dal, jaggery and ghee. Apart from its mind-blowing taste, this one is also healthy. Find the recipe here.

3) Imarti

There's a different joy in gorging on this scrumptious dessert. This sweet dish comes coiled and is quite similar to the famous jalebis. Just make these imartis in hot ghee and drop them into sugar syrup before serving. Click here for the recipe.

4) Shrikhand

This dessert is a hit in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shrikhand, made with hung curd which is sweetened with sugar, further. The flavours of cardamom and saffron stand out. Incredibly delicious, shrikhand is a part of regular meals for many people. Recipe here.

5) Moong dal payasam

Made in desi ghee, moong dal payasam is a must-have for sweet lovers. It's a sumptuous preparation of moong dal that you wouldn't regret indulging in. So, without much ado, make this South Indian delight today and enjoy. Find the recipe here.





What is your pick from the list?