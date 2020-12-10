Viral Now: Twitter User's Favourite Grandma Noodle Soup Hid A Bittersweet Truth

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 10, 2020 15:33 IST
Childhood days are one of the most cherished times of our lives. Many people recall the blissful period in surprising detail, right from who they used to be friends with to the kind of foods they ate. A Twitter user remembered cherishing her grandmother's noodle soup when she would pay her a visit. However, the user was in for a shock when years later, her grandmother revealed that the famous noodle soup was not made by her at home, and in fact prepared from store-bought packets. Take a look at the viral tweet that left the internet in splits:
She didn't like add anything special or anything. It was packets and water baby
— josie duffy rice (is on leave) (@jduffyrice) December 9, 2020
The tweet was shared by user @jduffyrice aka Josie Duffy Rice on the micro-blogging website. It went viral within a quick span of time, garnering over 3.3k likes and hundreds of comments and retweets. Rice wrote about how her grandmother would make a big deal about the noodle soup, but as adults, she told them the bittersweet truth behind it. As a child, Rice would think that her grandma would add something special to the soup - but as it turned out, it was just packets and water.
The hilarious viral tweet garnered reactions from many users on the social media platform. Many users called the grandmother a 'legend' and 'genius'. Some commented about how their grandmothers too would make similar claims in their childhood days. Others pointed out that it wasn't just that the noodle soup was readymade but also about the grandmother who made the dish with the utmost love and care for her grandchildren which made all the difference in the taste. Take a look at the reactions:
A legend.
— Monique Teal (@TealBomb) December 9, 2020
She's great people.
— Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) December 9, 2020
Icon
— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 9, 2020
Omg I love her. Inspiring!
— Ellen Horne (@ramenshopradio) December 9, 2020
My grandma used to make us "homemade" lasagna. And she'd make a huge deal about how hard she worked on in all day.
4 years ago we go t to day drinking together and she finally admitted to me that it was Stouffer's. She said she's never even made homemade lasagna. Ever.
— Area Woman (@AreaWoman3) December 9, 2020
Gives me hope for humanity to learn my grandma wasn't the only one who used to do this.
— Crazy Eddie (@akallen404) December 10, 2020
I love this but for totally different reasons ????Ramen was a special treat for me at my grandmother's as a girl. She would buy it special for me so it holds a special place in my heart ❤️— shiva (@ShivaShimmer) December 9, 2020
They say when someone cooks for you, their energy or aura comes with it. Til this day, my daughter, who is 21, and I like it when my dad makes ramen for us. Not quite the same when we make it. Hence, food always tastes better when it's made with love.
— JennPeeCee (@JennPeeCee) December 9, 2020
Have you heard a similar story about your grandmother's cooking? Tell us in the comments below! Click here to learn how to make noodle soup at home.
