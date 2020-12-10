SEARCH
Viral Now: Twitter User's Favourite Grandma Noodle Soup Hid A Bittersweet Truth

Viral: A Twitter user fondly remembered her grandmother's noodle soup, however, she later got to know it was made from a packet.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 10, 2020 15:33 IST

Viral Now: Twitter User's Favourite Grandma Noodle Soup Hid A Bittersweet Truth

Viral: A Twitter user shared a hilarious story of her grandmother's famous noodle soup.

Highlights
  • A Twitter user shared how she loved to eat her grandma's noodle soup
  • She later got to know that it was made from readymade packets
  • Take a look at the hilarious Twitter thread

Childhood days are one of the most cherished times of our lives. Many people recall the blissful period in surprising detail, right from who they used to be friends with to the kind of foods they ate. A Twitter user remembered cherishing her grandmother's noodle soup when she would pay her a visit. However, the user was in for a shock when years later, her grandmother revealed that the famous noodle soup was not made by her at home, and in fact prepared from store-bought packets. Take a look at the viral tweet that left the internet in splits:

The tweet was shared by user @jduffyrice aka Josie Duffy Rice on the micro-blogging website. It went viral within a quick span of time, garnering over 3.3k likes and hundreds of comments and retweets. Rice wrote about how her grandmother would make a big deal about the noodle soup, but as adults, she told them the bittersweet truth behind it. As a child, Rice would think that her grandma would add something special to the soup - but as it turned out, it was just packets and water.

The hilarious viral tweet garnered reactions from many users on the social media platform. Many users called the grandmother a 'legend' and 'genius'. Some commented about how their grandmothers too would make similar claims in their childhood days. Others pointed out that it wasn't just that the noodle soup was readymade but also about the grandmother who made the dish with the utmost love and care for her grandchildren which made all the difference in the taste. Take a look at the reactions:

Have you heard a similar story about your grandmother's cooking? Tell us in the comments below! Click here to learn how to make noodle soup at home.

