No matter what all new food options make their way to the streets of India, the popularity of pani puri remains unabated. The light snack has a truckload of flavours and still makes people queue up wherever it is offered. Pani puri is known by different names like gol gappa and puchka in different regions of India. But what doesn't change is pani puri's lip-smacking taste and people's love for it. While pani puri continues to outshine other street foods, it has also been often termed as an unhygienic food, given the way it is prepared on the streets. But, a woman seems to have vowed to change this perception. She has been serving healthy and hygienic air fried paani puri on the streets of Delhi.





In a video, shared by a food blogger on Instagram, the woman is seen arriving on a bike with her pani puri cart attached at the back. The woman, Tapsi Upadhyay, then sets up her cart called BTech Paani Puri Wali and shares that she serves air-fried pani puri.





Tapsi adds that the pani puris are also not made with maida or refined flour, which makes them healthier. Further, she says that the pani is prepared using just jeera and coriander seeds which are roasted and then crushed.

The pani puri is not just healthier and more hygienic but, according to Tapsi, the plates she uses are also eco-friendly. Coming to the chutney, Tapsi says that it is made with organic tamarind, jaggery, and dates.





The clip collected more than five million views on the platform where many users lauded the woman. “Superb! Hats off that she is doing everything it takes to be her own boss and being financially independent,” a person wrote. Another said, “Well done. Good job”.





