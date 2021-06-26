Want some cake? Till you order or bake one for yourself, you can eyeball a photo of a carrot cake that Mira Rajput Kapoor shared on her Instagram Stories. The brownish cake with a white coating looks mouth-watering with flakes and nuts sprinkled on the top. Who could have guessed it's a cake made of carrots from an all-vegetarian bakery? Mira Kapoor shows a spread of three-and-a-half cake slices on a red and white polka dot tray. Well, we know who took a bite and relished the missing half, don't we? Have a look at the yummy photo shared by the diva on Instagram:

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys Gujarati Thali With Funny Reference To Popular Comedy Show)





Mira Kapoor even called the carrot cake “deeelish”. If this photo has triggered your longing for a cake, we got you covered. Here are some easy yet experimental cake recipes for you to try:





1) Carrot Cake

Why not try baking the cake that Mira Kapoor loved? All you need is grated carrot, milk, sugar, vinegar, oil and cinnamon. Bake it to perfection and serve it fresh. What's more, it is eggless for all vegetarians out there.





2) Coffee Cake





Not the veggie lover? We get it. What about an eggless coffee cake? Make it with simple ingredients like flour, butter, vanilla essence and coffee powder. We are sure the flavour will drive you crazy.





3) Strawberry Cheesecake Shots





What if you are neither a veggie-lover nor the coffee-type? You could still experiment with strawberries, cream, butter, cream cheese, whipping cream and cracker biscuits. Ready for the twist? Serve it in shots glasses and blow the minds of your weekend guests.