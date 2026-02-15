Vada pav, Mumbai's most iconic street food, is loved by people across the country and beyond. Often called the city's go-to comfort snack, it is simple, filling and instantly recognisable. The humble vada pav features a crispy fried potato patty tucked into a soft bun, layered with spicy chutneys and usually served with a green chilli on the side. Now, a food vlogger has taken this much-loved snack to a whole new level by recreating it as a hyper-realistic cake.





In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Dayeeta Pal showcased her baking skills. The clip begins with her unwrapping the cake from newspaper-style packaging, inspired by the way vada pav is typically served on the streets. As she slices through it with a knife, the surprise is revealed - a cake that looks almost identical to the real snack. Even the green chilli on the side is made entirely of cake.





Also Read: Tamil Nadu Artist Creates Rajinikanth Portrait Using Carrots And Beans, Internet Loves It

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: Artist Creates Life-Size Matcha Latte Table That Looks Good Enough To Drink





Needless to say, the internet went wild over this vada pav cake. A user wrote, "Vada pav > cake. That looks super dope." Another added, "Even the chilli." Someone else commented, "I love cakes... but if someone gave me a vadapav and it turned out to be cake, I'd be so disappointed." A viewer joked, "Why? Why do you have to tempt me to eat a vada pav and then tempt me even more to eat cake?" "I love cake, but I'd be so pissed," exclaimed a foodie.





"No offence, but as a Maharashtrian, it was mouth-watering until it was Vadapav. You broke my heart," read a comment. An individual said, "Vada pav for spice-sensitive people." A person joked, "Never ever do this to a Maharashtrian, your life could be in danger."





Earlier, a baker went viral for her jaw-dropping tandoori chicken cake that looked so real, it fooled everyone. The cake had a perfectly charred exterior, complete with greasy-looking skin and subtle burnt patches. But the surprise twist came when she sliced it open, and it turned out to be a cake with vanilla fondant and chocolate filling. Read more about it here.





Whether it's a culinary masterpiece or a snack-sult to tradition, this vada pav cake is undeniably Instagram-worthy!