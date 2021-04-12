Summer season is in full swing, and with it comes the urge to binge on all things icy cold and delicious! Ice cream and summers go hand-in-hand, and there are a few favourites, which we have every season. Whether it's a chilled orange ice cream or a luscious chocolate one, there are so many ice cream flavours out there. Cornetto is also one such amazing ice cream, which is a popular favourite among lovers of the icy treat. A crunchy waffle cone is filled with ice cream and topped with crunchy nuts and chocolate pieces. A Twitter user, however, had different thoughts about the chocolate end of a Cornetto. Take a look:

The petition called for a removal of the 'block of chocolate', which is found at the very end after finishing the Cornetto ice cream. There is no dearth of controversial food opinions on the internet, but this one was truly bizarre! The tweet by user @victoriiiio received over 8.9k likes, 5.4k comments and 14.2 retweets since the time it was shared.

Fans of Cornetto ice cream couldn't believe their eyes on seeing the 'horrifying' petition, as they felt that the chocolate end was the best part. One user shared a picture of how Cornetto tips is actually a whole other product available in the market, thus justifying its popularity. Others also wrote to explain that the chocolate end of the Cornetto served a purpose beyond the taste too.

Take a look at the reactions:

Some Twitter users also felt that the quality of chocolate in the Cornetto ice cream could be improved. What are your feelings about the Cornetto chocolate end? Tell us what you think in the comments below.