Summer season is in full swing, and with it comes the urge to binge on all things icy cold and delicious! Ice cream and summers go hand-in-hand, and there are a few favourites, which we have every season. Whether it's a chilled orange ice cream or a luscious chocolate one, there are so many ice cream flavours out there. Cornetto is also one such amazing ice cream, which is a popular favourite among lovers of the icy treat. A crunchy waffle cone is filled with ice cream and topped with crunchy nuts and chocolate pieces. A Twitter user, however, had different thoughts about the chocolate end of a Cornetto. Take a look:
petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who's with me ???? pic.twitter.com/wKvXqRsqqb— vic xo (@victoriiiiio) April 2, 2021
The petition called for a removal of the 'block of chocolate', which is found at the very end after finishing the Cornetto ice cream. There is no dearth of controversial food opinions on the internet, but this one was truly bizarre! The tweet by user @victoriiiio received over 8.9k likes, 5.4k comments and 14.2 retweets since the time it was shared.
Fans of Cornetto ice cream couldn't believe their eyes on seeing the 'horrifying' petition, as they felt that the chocolate end was the best part. One user shared a picture of how Cornetto tips is actually a whole other product available in the market, thus justifying its popularity. Others also wrote to explain that the chocolate end of the Cornetto served a purpose beyond the taste too.
Take a look at the reactions:
Not sure how to break this to you... pic.twitter.com/ZxOVY3YV3d— Jack Harrison (@FamilyLawJack) April 4, 2021
anyone else nibble around the chocolate bit, so that it's like you get a second ice cream? ???? pic.twitter.com/YHIYoS27H6— Cameron Tucker (@KMTVCam) April 4, 2021
Why not use good chocolate? The stuff at the bottom of a cornetto, tastes bad, always has.— Miz Demeanor ❤️???????????????????????????? (@miz_rat) April 4, 2021
Is this a joke? Lol that "shitty block of chocolate" at the end is the best part once the ice cream itself is finished & all you have left is flavorless cookie.... I feel like this is a giant troll to see if people can actually band together to get rid of something most like ????????— Sephiroth Jenova Crescent (@Pa7rick_Ba7eman) April 4, 2021
1, stop. That's the best part
2, what do you think stops all the ice cream from running out of the bottom?— Lisa ???? (@LisahGi) April 5, 2021
I think you're driving solo on this one.— Michael Abdou (@maikelinno) April 5, 2021
You're getting dogged for this.
but im 100% with you. Its awful poor quality chocolate. I usually peel the cone off that little chunk and throw it away...— Lluagor Quickfuse (@LluagorED) April 3, 2021
You know that chocolate has a *purpose*, right? It's there to keep the melted ice cream from dripping out. Without it, you'd be constantly licking your hand, and drinking cream out the bottom like a straw. You'd have to clean your socks-in-sandals later.— whyme777x (@whyme777x) April 4, 2021
May you never have to experience cone-inside-cone with no chocolate , I am still in Pain ???? pic.twitter.com/jrMigNCwxG— Cat on the Couch ???? (@jiyyah_shaah) April 4, 2021
Some Twitter users also felt that the quality of chocolate in the Cornetto ice cream could be improved. What are your feelings about the Cornetto chocolate end? Tell us what you think in the comments below.
