The internet is a place that can make you laugh and cry at the same time. Funny memes and hilarious anecdotes go hand-in-hand with heart-breaking stories on the internet. Baba Ka Dhaba was one such story that caught the attention of social media users in the latter half of 2020. The video of the distraught couple sharing how their eatery business was affected by the lockdown restrictions went viral on social media. Help poured in from celebrities, renowned personalities and food delivery applications for the elderly owners of Baba Ka Dhaba. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to seek similar help for a Litti Chokha seller in Mumbai's Versova beach area. Take a look:
This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad). He is trying to sell his delicious litti on @zomatoin but he is not 1/n pic.twitter.com/Zw407sjBM0— Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021
The tweet was shared by user Priyanshu Dwivedi, who narrated the plight of Yogesh, the Litti Chokha seller who has a stall in Mumbai's Versova beach area. According to Dwivedi, he sells the 'best Litti Chokha in town' priced at just Rs. 20/- which includes two littis dipped in butter, chokha, chatni and salad.
He further revealed that Yogesh was trying to sell his delicious creations on Zomato but was unable to list his shop due to a lack of awareness around the process. He was thus planning to shut his business. "He told me that right now he is facing financial issues and facing a tough time. He said, 'Mahine ka kiraya nahi nikal paa raha hai bhaiya, oopar se yaha sabhi ko paise dene padte,'" wrote the user in his tweet.
The tweet received over 2.1k likes and hundreds of retweets from concerned Twitter users. They wanted to know where exactly the stall was so that they could pay a visit. Many also volunteered to help the Litti seller financially, asking for his UPI details. Take a look at the reactions:
After several requests, food-delivery application Zomato too stepped in and offered to help him get listed as a seller. Take a look:
Hi Priyanshu, sorry for the delay in response. If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure.https://t.co/jcTFuHa5Ue— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 17, 2021
What did you think of the story of the Litti seller? Tell us in the comments below.
