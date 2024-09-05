A trip to Kashmir is incomplete without relishing its traditional delicacies. If you visit, don't miss trying the local walnuts. Recently, a food vlogger shared a video on Instagram, giving social media users a glimpse of this fresh dry fruit. The clip shows the vlogger approaching a vendor selling green fruits. Mistaking them for guavas (amruds), the vendor corrects him, explaining that they are actually akhrots (walnuts). The seller then cuts open the exterior to reveal the wheatish-yellow kernel inside.

“Toh bhaiya yeh akhrot kaha se laate ho, kahi se kharid te ho aap? (Brother, from where do you bring these walnuts? Do you purchase them from somewhere?)” asks the vlogger. The vendor replies that the walnuts are home-grown, freshly plucked from his garden. He then offered the man a piece of the walnut and his reaction says it all. “Maine aaj tak isse tasty akhrot nahi khaya (I have never tried walnuts as tasty as these)”, says the vlogger. Take a look:

Internet users were quick to react to the video. "Fresh walnuts are awesome,” admitted a food enthusiast. “Remove the upper skin (thin layer) from the seeds and then eat it. Wet walnuts are usually served with hot roasted corn here in Kashmir,” shared another. “Mene toh yeh pehli baari dekhe hain (I am seeing them for the first time)” read a comment. A few foodies wanted to know the cost and price per kg of both fresh and dried walnuts. A resident of Himachal Pradesh said, “Humara apna ped hai aur hum ekdum fresh khaate hain (We have our own tree and have fresh walnuts from there)”

What do you think about this video? Are you also a fan of walnuts? Tell us in the comments section below!