Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has garnered a huge fan-base for himself with his acting skills. On Instagram too, he enjoys 14.2 million followers. He keeps each-and-every one of them entertained with glimpses of his daily life. From Vicky's jamming with Punjabi music (in his car) to the sneak peeks into his shoot life - we get to see it all. But, what we enjoy the most are his desi indulgences. Vicky Kaushal loves desi, Punjabi food; and we have heard him telling this time-and-again. Be it the parathas made by his mother or a soulful kheer, Vicky never shies away from gushing over the yummy meals. Don't believe us? We suggest, check out his latest story on Instagram.





Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his Sunday binge and we totally loved it! Can you guess what it was? Let us tell you - it was a plateful of 'jalebi'. He uploaded the picture of crispy, sugary jalebi and shared his emotion for the food with a popular Bollywood music 'Ishq Sufiyana' from 'The Dirty Picture', playing in the background. Give it a look.





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks so delicious; isn't it? We are totally drooling over this desi delight. If you are on the same boat, then we suggest make some jalebis for yourself at home. Now, you might think making jalebi is a time taking job. What if we say we have a super easy recipe for you? You heard us. We have found a recipe that will help you make instant jalebis in just 10 minutes. Perfect, right?





So what are you waiting for? Make some yummy jalebis at home and indulge, Vicky Kaushal-style. Click here for the recipe.