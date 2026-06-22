Former footballer David Beckham continues to indulge his love for gardening and homegrown produce. In a lighthearted video shared by his wife, Victoria Beckham, the athlete proudly flaunted massive broad beans from his garden. A bountiful harvest of garlic and onions also left his wife both amused and impressed.





The clip begins with David preparing dinner and proudly showing Victoria a particularly large broad bean he had harvested from the garden. Clearly pleased with his gardening success, David jokes that he may have "overachieved" with the vegetable. Victoria is immediately impressed by its size and playfully compares it to one of her feet.





"You're a monster, actually. Wow, you are really an overachiever," she is heard saying from behind the camera.

Victoria further marvels at the unusually large broad bean and jokes, "I think they do competitions for people's vegetables. You should seriously consider taking part." The designer repeatedly calls him an "overachiever," while David happily accepts the praise.





The conversation then shifts to other vegetables from the garden. David points out oversized garlic bulbs and onions. Toward the end of the clip, he reveals some large courgettes and a pack of carrots, which once again leaves Victoria amused.

In another video shared on Victoria Beckham's Instagram, David is seen harvesting broad beans and red onions in the garden. The clip begins with David stepping out from behind some bushes and picking broad beans straight from the plant. Victoria's voice can be heard in the background saying, “I love broad beans.”





David eats the pods immediately after picking them and even tosses one into the air before catching it in his mouth. He offers some to Victoria as well. She accepts, replying, “Oh merci. Clean and hygienic. So nice.. Meanwhile, David continues working in the vegetable patch and waters the plants. Read the full story here.





David Beckham's passion for gardening continues to flourish over the years.