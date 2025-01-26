Who can say no to burgers? Juicy patties loaded with cheese and mayonnaise between fluffy buns make for a yummy treat. Isn't it? But are you someone who can't ignore the messy part? Well, fret not. A restaurant in Paris found the perfect solution for it. They began preparing sealed burgers, leaving no chance of the dripping sauce. A content creator named Rihards Urbens recently posted a video on Instagram featuring the cooking process of those sealed burgers. The buns are beautifully stuffed with lettuce leaves and sauces. Then, they are kept inside a grilling machine until ready to serve. While taking the cooked buns out of the machine, the remaining sides are separated, leading to a round shape.

In the background, the content creator says, “This is genius. In Paris, they've created a closed burger, and it has become the crowd's favourite. No more dripping sauce or falling lettuce. Their special device seals the bun keeping everything perfectly in place. It's simple, innovative and delicious, and this spot is now famous all over the city.”

The video soon garnered much attention from the foodies around the world.

Reacting to them, one user wrote, “Uhmm.. round empanadas.”

Another complimented the innovation by calling it, “Genius!”

While many compared the dish with other food items like: “A toastie,” “A Jaffle” and “Isn't this just a burgerized cornish pasty?”

A person said, “Been doing these on the toastie maker since I was 13 years old.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “Been eating this since childhood.”

“We have had this concept in India for ages. It's especially used for grilled sandwiches,” a comment read.

“It's still gonna start dripping after 3 bites,” read a comment.

What do you think about these viral closed burgers? Let us know in the comments.