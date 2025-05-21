Kulfi is one of the most loved Indian desserts during the summer season. Not only does it taste delicious, but it also helps keep us cool in the scorching heat. Whether it's traditional flavours or exotic ones like nuts and saffron, we love kulfi in all its forms. But have you ever tried kulfi mashed with gulab jamun? Yes, you heard that right. Recently, we stumbled upon a video featuring a street vendor in Mohali, Punjab. The video, shared by @youtubeswadofficial, opens with the vendor cutting frozen kulfis into bite-sized pieces. Then, he takes piping hot gulab jamuns out of the sugar syrup, adds two pieces to each kulfi plate and serves it to the customers.

The video went viral on Instagram in no time. The unique combination of hot and cold desserts impressed some viewers, while others claimed it was too sweet a dish to eat.

One user said, "Hot gulab jamun with kulfi - great combination."





Another added, "I'll have them separately; I love hot gulab jamun."





Someone interjected, saying, "Cold and then hot, it will cause digestion problems."





"It can cause kidney failure by eating hot and cold at the same time," read a comment.





A foodie said, "Vanilla plain ice cream with gulab jamun is the best combination ever."





A viewer recalled, "This uncle also sells ice cream, milk, gulab jamun, and everything is pure. When I used to live in Mohali, I went here many times."





"This looks so amazing, man; I would love to try this," remarked a user.





What do you think of this hot and cold sweet combination? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments section below.