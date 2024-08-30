An 18-year-old boy from Noida who sells samosas and bread pakoras to earn a living has worked hard against all odds to study and clear the NEET (UG) 2024 exam. Sunny Kumar cleared the NEET 2024 exam with an impressive 664 marks out of 720 and wants to become a doctor. His inspiring story has gone viral on social media, and it was shared by Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey on Instagram. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Alakh Pandey can be seen praising Sunny for his hard work and determination.





In the video, the Physics Wallah CEO shares that Sunny's NEET result is special and he has worked hard to achieve this milestone. Sunny would go to school in the morning, then set up his street food cart in Noida Sector 12 and sell samosas and bread pakoras from 4 pm to 9 pm. Sunny would work to support his family since he did not have any financial support from his father.





Sunny studied for NEET through Physics Wallah's course on their official Telegram handle. In the videos, Sunny shared that he received "full support" from his mother to study hard and "become something in life." Sunny will now be going to a Government medical college to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

Also Read: Meet The Food Blogger Who Nailed CAT 2023 With A 99.14 Percentile

Watch the video here:







Instagram users were proud of the young boy and showered praise for his dedication and resolve.





"Congratulations Sunny, you are so inspiring, best of luck for your journey in the future," one wrote. Another said, "Congrats future doctor, well done." A third added, "Respect for this boy."

Also Read: Viral Now: Former Swiggy Delivery Agent Turns Model, Internet Applauds





Quoting a popular dialogue from Hrithik Roshan's film 'Super 30', a comment read, "Raja ka beta Raja nahi bnega Raja wahi bnega jo Raja ka haqdar hoga [The king's son will not become the king, only the one who deserves to be the king will become the king]."