When it comes to snacks, we all have certain favourites. Then, there are some snacks that are equally loved by all - one such snack is the quintessential samosa. Pastry dough shaped into triangles, stuffed with a spicy aloo filling, and deep fried - it is an absolute delight to indulge in. However, whenever we crave samosa, we usually order or visit the nearest vendor in our locality. After all, why go through the tiresome process of preparing it at home? But wait - what if we told you that you could make samosa at home in all of 10 minutes? Yes, you heard that right! It's entirely possible, and the results are truly spectacular. This unique samosa is made with leftover bread - the recipe of which was shared by the Instagram page @picklesandwine.

What Is So Unique About Bread Samosa?

The dough of this samosa is prepared with bread slices instead of regular dough. This minimises the lengthy process of preparing the dough, thus making it ideal for times when you're looking for a quick snack. Plus, this bread samosa is air-fried instead of using the traditional deep-frying method, thereby reducing the calorie count by a significant amount.

How To Ensure Bread Samosa Turns Out Crispy?

To make perfectly crispy bread samosas, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Firstly, ensure you don't overfill the samosa with the aloo filling. This can easily cause it to crack, resulting in uneven cooking. Secondly, avoid placing too many samosas in the air fryer basket at once. By doing so, there is a high chance of them sticking together, thus altering the texture. Lastly, make sure to cook the samosas for a sufficient amount of time, or else the bread won't be as crispy.

How To Make Samosa With Leftover Bread | Easy Samosa Recipe

Making this samosa at home is incredibly easy. Start by preparing the filling for the samosa. For this, heat oil in a pan and add cumin, chopped ginger, and green chillies. Saute well. Now, add the boiled peas and potatoes along with red chilli powder, amchoor powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, black pepper, salt, and fresh coriander. Keep aside. Next, cut the edges off the bread slices and roll them out using a rolling pin. Cut each bread slice into two halves, and fold it in such a way that it makes a cone shape. Stuff the bread cone with the prepared aloo filling and air fry in a preheated air fryer for about 8 to 12 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with pudina chutney and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Making samosa at home has never been easier! So, why wait? Try making this quick and easy snack for your next chai session and indulge in its goodness. Do let us know how you found its taste in the comments below. Happy Snacking!