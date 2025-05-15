Bizarre or unusual breakup-related stories often go viral on social media. One such incident making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) has a foodie angle, but the exact circumstances have raised many eyebrows online. An X user named Divya shared a screenshot of a chat with her ex-boyfriend and explained, "My ex is asking for a refund for the snacks he sent me during our relationship. What stage of the breakup is this?" The initial texts from the ex-boyfriend read, "Hey! Sun [Listen], now that this is over, I want a refund for everything that I sent you jab hum relationship mein the [when we were in a relationship]."

After these messages, we see that he has sent multiple screenshots of invoices for different types of items ordered via delivery apps - the listed articles that are visible in the post are mainly food or drinks. The bills include grocery products like soft drinks, jelly, onion, tomato, etc., as well as snacks like makhana, chips, bhakarwadi and others. Take a look below:

The viral X post has received a lot of interest online. Read some of the reactions of X users below:





"Relationships are scary nowadays, what if wo snacks ke paiso ka hisab rakhe?" ["Relationships are scary nowadays, what he keeps an account of the money spent on snacks?"]

"Lucky me. My ex gave me some expensive gifts while breaking up."

"The surplus value part of a breakup."

"Keeping track is crazy."

"Give and block, you dodged a bullet. Imagine being married to someone who will list every dime he spent on you."

"Me trying to figure out if this post is sponsored by Instamart or Sher-e-Punjab."

The viral post has clocked 1 million views so far on X.