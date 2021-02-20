Viral: Strawberry Biryani!? Pakistani Man's Strange Recipe Worked Up The Internet

Neha Grover | Updated: February 20, 2021 12:56 IST
We have seen, cringed and got over so many strange food combinations in the past one year that we thought nothing can shock us anymore. Yet another weird recipe came along our way that baffled us again. Maybe, because it involved our beloved biryani. Jumping in the bizarre food trends bandwagon, a man from Pakistan gave his own unique spin to biryani; he added strawberries to it and also gave it a name - 'Strawbiryani'. He then went on to showcase his creativity through a Twitter post, and needless to say, it created quite a stir on the internet.
Pakistani man named Saad, from Islamabad, cooked a large pot of biryani in a traditional vessel and decided to place strawberries as the topmost layer for the biryani. He posted its picture on Twitter and wrote: "We made 'Strawbiryani' at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it."
Here's the post:
We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gcFebruary 19, 2021
The picture shows multi-coloured rice grains cooked along with chicken or mutton. Everything sounds fine till here but then comes the garnishing of bright red strawberries. Going by the caption of the post, the man himself invited the wrath of the internet. With 2.3k likes, 1.6k retweets and 1k comments within 24 hours of posting, the tweet is on its way to becoming viral.
Some users made fun of the dish and compared it to other viral food combinations like burger ice cream and pineapple pizza.
i sometimes get a pineapple fried rice dish at a nearby thai place and can confirm that the combination works
pineapple on pizza is for mutants and criminals tho
— wirthling (@wirthling) February 19, 2021
Waiting for someone to make a ice cream out of this. https://t.co/69w2GUgOXC
— Sai Vishal (@VISHSAI) February 19, 2021
Some users threatened to report the tweet for the violation of biryani code.
Fit case for blasphemy, please report this tweet.https://t.co/39LEyKB8Pl
— صدیق جیلانی Siddique Jilani (@szjilani) February 19, 2021
Yet there were some who thought it was a mere attention-seeking gimmick.
You didn't tho. You just placed 4 strawberries on biryani and took a pic for some twitter attention. If you had actually cooked strawbiryani those strawberries would be mush during Dum. So yeah.
Comments— black cat ???? (@KaliBilli) February 19, 2021
