Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic started, ordering food online has become quite common place. Rather than going out to eat, people are getting their favourite restaurant's food within the comfort of their own home. There are several food delivery apps which allow online ordering from multiple restaurants which may not have their own delivery staff. However, the drawback is that these apps often charge exorbitant fees for their services. This was the subject of a recent Twitter discussion, which went viral. Take a look:

"Why drive 13 mins for food when I can sit here and have it brought to me for only $63 more," asked Twitter user @SupaTev on the micro-blogging platform. The tweet received over 200k likes and 30k retweets since the time it was shared.

In the replies and comments, several users shared their shock at the exorbitant cost for food delivery being charged. While some spoke in favour of going to a restaurant to eat, others were staunchly in support of home delivery. Some felt delivery was a convenient option and worth the extra charge of $63. Others felt eating out was a better alternative in terms of the quality of food and affordable pricing. Take a look at the reactions:

What do you prefer when it comes to food? Eating out or getting food home delivered? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.