Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic started, ordering food online has become quite common place. Rather than going out to eat, people are getting their favourite restaurant's food within the comfort of their own home. There are several food delivery apps which allow online ordering from multiple restaurants which may not have their own delivery staff. However, the drawback is that these apps often charge exorbitant fees for their services. This was the subject of a recent Twitter discussion, which went viral. Take a look:
Why drive 13 mins for food when I can sit here and have it brought to me for only $63 more?— Renaissance Rey (@SupaTev) July 19, 2021
(Also Read: Are Outdoor Picnics Making A Comeback? This Viral Tweet May Be Proof)
"Why drive 13 mins for food when I can sit here and have it brought to me for only $63 more," asked Twitter user @SupaTev on the micro-blogging platform. The tweet received over 200k likes and 30k retweets since the time it was shared.
In the replies and comments, several users shared their shock at the exorbitant cost for food delivery being charged. While some spoke in favour of going to a restaurant to eat, others were staunchly in support of home delivery. Some felt delivery was a convenient option and worth the extra charge of $63. Others felt eating out was a better alternative in terms of the quality of food and affordable pricing. Take a look at the reactions:
I'd tip the driver if it wasnt so expensive— BrocktonAF (@BrocktonFowler) July 19, 2021
Food is so much better fresh and hot. As a restaurant manager the amount of people who dont understand that your food will not be as fresh, if delivered, is frustrating.— Derek Brink (@DerekBrink3) July 19, 2021
Nothing like ordering food and having some random person pick it up and bring it to u to eat 45 min after it's been cooked lol and getting taxed crazy for it. It's a L all the way around the board— GHETTY AKA MR ???? (@CODEiNEROBiNSON) July 19, 2021
Gone head and pay that $9 for the monthly pass, you order over $15 and the delivery fee is gone, a problem is that restaurants upcharge on the apps opposed to just ordering directly from them— Chuggs (@Chugggs) July 19, 2021
Well when you factor in the driver's time, gas, car maintenance and Doordash CEO's 3rd yacht, it seems like a pretty reasonable fee— Mr-Noe-It-All (@Kukko18) July 19, 2021
Agreed, “You can avoid meeting People” is worth those $63— Quiet Person around Noisy People (@CalmHeadOpinion) July 20, 2021
(Also Read: Twitter User's Viral Confession About Eating Pizza With Diet Coke Is So Relatable!)
What do you prefer when it comes to food? Eating out or getting food home delivered? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.