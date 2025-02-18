Feeding babies can be a tricky business. Sometimes, you have to turn mealtime into playtime just to get them to take a bite. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you ate their food right in front of them? Well, a viral Instagram video gives us the perfect answer. The clip starts with the text, "I ate my baby's food. She did not see it coming." It features a little girl sitting in her dining chair, ready to be fed. Her mother, sitting beside her with a plate of oranges, decides to play a little game. She picks up a slice, moves it towards her baby's mouth, and says, "For you." But just as the baby is about to take a bite, the mom redirects it to her own mouth, saying, "For me."

At first, the baby giggles and enjoys the fun game. But when her mother actually eats the slice, her expression instantly changes - pure shock! Too young to say anything, but her face says it all - she is not amused. And trust us, you would not be able to stop laughing at her priceless reaction. In the end, the mom finally hands her a slice, saying, "I ate it. You can have this one." The caption read, "Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice- you're not going to fool me twice."

The internet can not get enough of this adorable clip.





A user wrote, "She (baby) was too stunned to speak."





Another one added, "She's (baby) laughing but she's so not impressed."





A LOL comment read, "That baby was like I can't hit you, but I have the power over whether you sleep tonight or not."





"She (baby) was looking like, 'I can't trust you anymore'," read a comment.





A person said, "She only laughed because she was being recorded, Otherwise, she would have struck you down."





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.