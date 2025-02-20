Let's be honest - no one wants to wait around for a particular season just to enjoy their favourite vegetables. Who decided that we could only indulge in sweet, juicy mangoes in summer or crunchy, fresh peas in winter? We live in an era where we want what we want, when we want it. And when it comes to seasonal vegetables, we refuse to be at their mercy. If technology can give us space travel and self-driving cars, surely we can figure out how to have our greens all year long. Now, if we're talking about vegetables we crave beyond their season, peas definitely top the list! They're tiny, but oh, so mighty. Peas are the ultimate all-rounder - toss them in pulao, mix them in pasta, add them to upma or simply saute them with butter and a sprinkle of salt for a delicious snack. And don't even get us started on matar paneer.

Whether you love them fresh, frozen, or in a steaming hot bowl of soup, peas deserve to be in our kitchens every single day of the year. But how do we make sure they don't abandon us when their peak season ends? If you're one of those who simply can't imagine life without peas, worry not! A content creator, Seema Ajay Patalbansi, has shared a game-changing trick on Instagram, ensuring that you never have to crave peas again. In her recent video on Instagram, she spills the secret of how to store green peas perfectly, keeping them fresh for months. Her caption reads: "Just use this trick...store it but...don't make this mistake...it won't spoil. How to Store Green Peas?"

In her video, she starts by peeling fresh peas, casually mentioning how she had 4 kg to work with (clearly, she takes her peas seriously). As she peels, she shares her golden storage technique, which she has been using for years:

Pick a mix of sizes – Small, medium and large peas are all welcome.

Sort them out – Any damaged or discoloured peas? Out they go.

Give them a good wash – Run them through a sieve under cold water.

Blanching time – Boil 2–2.5 litres of water, add 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp salt and drop the peas in for exactly 2 minutes.

Ice bath – Immediately transfer the peas into ice-cold water to stop the cooking process. This keeps their texture firm and their colour vibrant.

Dry it right – Drain the peas in a sieve and spread them on a cotton cloth under a fan (never in the sun).

Pack them smartly – Use small zip-lock bags to store them in manageable portions.

Freeze and forget (until needed) – Pop them into the freezer and voila! You have peas ready for up to 6–8 months.

She even gives a pro tip: If your area has frequent power cuts, it's better not to store frozen peas, as they may spoil. This simple yet effective trick ensures that you always have a stash of peas ready to elevate your meals. No more scrambling to find fresh peas when you suddenly crave a matar paratha or a bowl of matar mushroom curry. So, what do you think? Will you be giving this hack a shot?

