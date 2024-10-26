Picture this: you are walking on a road on a hot and sultry afternoon when you spot a vendor selling refreshing coconut water. One sip and the distinctive flavour hits your tastebuds. It is equivalent to getting a slice of heaven, right? Not just in India, but the beloved coconut water aka nariyal paani enjoys a global fandom. Don't believe us? Then you have to watch this video where a vendor can be selling this delicious beverage on the streets of London. Yes, you read that correctly. Shared on Instagram by a vlogger, the clip has been making waves online.

The video opens with the visuals of the vendor selling tender coconut water in a unique set-up arranged at the back of a car. Tender coconuts are displayed on the top of the car and on a table in front of the vendor. Some passersby can be seen looking at the vendor and his unique selling procedure with curiosity. Approaching the seller, the food vlogger says, “1 dedo bhaiya jaldi jaldi (Give me one coconut water quickly).” Without wasting a second, the vendor grabs a knife, slices a part of the skin and makes a precise hole into the coconut before giving it to the vlogger. “Lelo (Take),” he says in Hindi. The video ends with the vendor screaming, “Nariyal. Nariyal pani pee lo. (Coconut, drink coconut water)”, much like the vendors in India who attract customers with a specific pitch in their voices.

Mimicking the vendor, a person commented, “Naariyaaall !! Nariyal paani peelo”

“We got nariyal pani wala in London before GTA6,” wrote another.

This person claimed that “Hindi is going to be an international language soon”.

A user called the whole scenario “reverse colonisation”

“Karnataka resident crying in the corner,” read a comment.

A few pointed out that the vendor looked similar to basketball star LeBron James. “Looking kind of KING JAMES”.

So far, the video has received over 14 million views.

