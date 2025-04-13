Easter will be celebrated worldwide on April 20. While there are many beloved traditions tied to the Christian festival, one thing that always stands out is the colourful Easter eggs. People get super creative with how they decorate them – but one recent method has left the internet absolutely stunned (and not in a good way). A video doing the rounds on Instagram shows an unhygienic way of colouring Easter eggs – by placing them straight into a toilet bowl. Yes, you read that right.





Influencer Kate Heintzelman (@katewilltryanything) shared the now-viral video on Instagram, where she demonstrates the entire process. It starts with her casually dropping several eggs into the toilet. She then lines the rim with bottles of food colouring and squeezes out a variety of shades into the water. But the real chaos begins when she adds a generous amount of baking soda, followed by an entire gallon of vinegar. The mix creates a fizzy, colourful explosion that swirls around the eggs, turning them into vibrant, tie-dye-styled decorations. The video has clocked over 5 million views.





“Best way to dye your Easter eggs,” reads the text attached to the post.

Needless to say, the internet is not pleased after watching the clip.





A user wrote, “Kate you could have done this same process in a huge bowl..this is the reason I don't eat potlucks.”





Another one added, “The dumbest video I've ever seen.”





“I showed this to my therapist and now he's in therapy,” read a sarcastic comment.





Many simply asked, “Why in the toilet though???”





A person posted, “The audacity to commit this during Easter season. I wish you could film yourself peeling and ingesting each and every single egg you tainted in that toilet!!”





An Instagrammer said, “This is such a disgusting thing to do.”





What do you think about this video? Share in the comments.