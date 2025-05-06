Pizza is loved by people across the world - many of whom love to customise it to their own tastes. Thus, pizza enthusiasts like experimenting with different toppings and flavour combinations. In the past, several kinds of unusual pizza decisions have gone viral on social media. Some foodies defend the original versions of this Italian delicacy, while others champion the "innovative" takes on it. Recently, an X post showing a pizza started another heated debate online. However, the pizza topping featured in it didn't seem all that controversial.

An X user named Penny (@pennyelizabeths) shared a photo of what she called "Obligatory moving pizza." It shows a cheesy pizza that doesn't have any added toppings apart from black olives. One slice is missing from the entire pie, and there's a garlic dip provided with it. Take a look below:

The viral X post has clocked over 5.6 million views so far. In the comments, many people were not in favour of black olives as a pizza topping. Some defended the choice, while others were simply curious to know why black olives were disliked. A few users also had other suggestions. Check out some of the reactions below:







One of the most controversial yet famous pizza toppings is pineapple on pizza. It often sparks debates among pizza fans. Some love the juiciness and tangy sweetness it lends to the dish. Others feel that a fruit of this kind should never be placed on a pizza. If you're curious to explore other truly bizarre pizza toppings from around the world, click here to learn more.

