The Internet can be one amusing space for all. It is loaded with different types of content that are informative, entertaining and even bizarre at times. But what strikes the chord with us are kids' videos. Their cute antics are too adorable to miss! We recently came across one such video where a kid was seen cooking like a pro. Guess what he was making? Let us spill the beans for you. He was making jalebi, that too from the scratch.





In the video, we could see a seven-year-old boy, named Sabhya, making jalebi in his miniature kitchen. Sabhya started the video by saying (in Hindi), "We will make chotu chotu (small-sized) jalebis." He then went on to explain in detail what goes into making perfect jalebis. Alongside this, he also demonstrated the process. The video was uploaded from a handle, named Baby Chef Sabhya and Mommy. Watch it below:

Such an adorable video; isn't it? Chef Sabhya's adorable gestures, won hearts on the internet, garnering 72.4k views and thousands of likes and comments. "Hoyee hoyee mujhe bhi chahiye (I too want it)....jalebi made by you now....lovely video ...and lots of kisses to you...I am in love with the utensils...perfect for perfect chef," wrote a person. Another comment read, "So cute jalebi like you." A third person wrote, "He is pure love."





That's not all. If you scroll through the Instagram handle, you will find this cute baby making different types of dishes in his miniature kitchen setup. From Rajasthani papad ki sabzi to chocolate cake and more, Sabhya has cooked it all. Each of these videos garnered thousands of views, likes and comments.





Find some of our favourite Baby chef Sabhya's cooking videos here:





What are your thoughts on the seven-year-old kid's cooking style? Share it with us in the comments below.









