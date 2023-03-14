Do you know what is the best way to please someone? Just offer them some fresh and hot Indian food. When the buttery naan meets the creamy kadhai paneer the experience is absolutely heavenly. Bonus: serve it with some onions and green chutney. Indian cuisine has some of the most unique and flavoursome dishes. From the humble aloo matar ki sabzi to lip-smacking chicken gravy, there is a lot you can satisfy your soul with. When it comes to the Delhi Capitals squad of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the cricket team surely knows how to show love to their foreign players. And, that is by introducing them to some Indian food.





The Delhi Capitals women's cricket squad was recently seen having dinner at an event where some foreign teammates explored Indian delicacies and the desi players were kind enough to guide them.





A video from the dinner was shared by the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals cricket team. It shows the players including Poonam Yadav, Shefali Verma, and Arundhati Reddy at the dinner table. Laura Harris, who is Australian, is seen happily loading her plate with some butter chicken and enjoying it. She seemed quite impressed by the chicken masala and can be heard saying that it was “delicious”. She added, “I like the paneer. Dal is my favourite”.

These were not the only dishes on the menu for Laura Harris as Poonam Yadav reveals that the Australian player had already eaten pau bhaji. Soon, Shefali Verma chimes in to stress that Laura is very “chatori" and had guzzled down three bottles of elaichi (cardamom) flavoured milk.





“Videshi players, Desi tadka. Don't miss our overseas players trying Indian food at the dinner event hosted by Team GMR,” the caption read.

