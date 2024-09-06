As we scroll through social media feeds, we often come across food videos from around the world. Whether they are bizarre food fusions, hyper-realistic cakes, or kids enjoying their favourite snacks, these clips often rack up millions of views. Recently, a page dedicated to popular spots in Washington DC shared a video featuring a famous DMV food truck known for its unique BYOB (bring your own bag) concept. Here is how it works: customers bring any bag of chips and the food truck fills it with 12 ounces of flavorful meat, all for just $10. Sounds amazing, right? They offer a variety of meats. The chips are then topped with chopped veggies like cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes. That's not all—they drizzle sauces such as mint sauce and mayonnaise before finishing with a garnish of cilantro.





The caption of the video read, “Craving something different? Check out this DMV food truck special from Flavor Hive BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag)! For just $10, you can bring any flavor or size of chips, and they'll fill it up with over 12oz of your choice of halal chicken, beef, gyro, or falafel! But that's not all—they'll top it off with your favorite toppings and sauces. And if you're feeling thirsty, don't miss out on their house-made Mango Lassi or my personal favorite, House-Made Date Chai. Trust me, you'll love it! (location tag emoji) 5249 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304.”

Check out the video here:

The video has clocked almost 12 million views. People left mixed reactions in the comments sections. While some users expressed their love for the unique snack, others weren't as impressed.

An excited user wrote, “Let's gooooooooooooooo.” “Honestly genius,” added another. Someone asked, “Can we bring bread instead of chips tho??”





A person who seemed confused commented, “Honest question. Why do they put this on top of chips? Is this a thing?” An Instagrammer wrote, “Oh gosh, what a rip off. If I am buying a bag of chips, I might as well go home and make my own for much much cheaper.”

Another commented, “Why wouldn't you just do that at home?” read a comment.





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.