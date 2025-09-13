When food meets art, a simple meal transforms into a feast for the eyes. Thanks to food artists, we often come across such videos on social media that make us pause and appreciate their creativity. Along similar lines, a video of one such talented culinary creator has grabbed the attention of the internet. The artist transformed a simple omelette into a recreation of the Mona Lisa painting. The clip, posted on Instagram, showed the artist cracking open an egg and pouring the yolk into a bowl. Next, he took a paintbrush, dipped it into the yolk and started drawing delicate strokes on a hot griddle.





After some time, the yolk-dipped brush strokes took the shape of Mona Lisa's outline. The man allowed it to cook until the painting turned golden brown. Next, he poured the remaining egg mixture on top of the figure and over the pan. And voila! The unique omelette preparation was ready. The final result was surprisingly an identical recreation of legendary 15th-century Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, aka Mona Lisa. The only difference? Well, this time it was served up on a plate. Don't know about you, but we are impressed. The quirky side note read, “Omelette da Vinci.”

The internet had a field day reacting to the video:





“Omg! This is next-level creativity,” gushed a user. “You just invented omelette art,” noted another.





One person called the dish “The Mona Lisa omelette.” An individual opined that “Leonardo da Vinci liked it from heaven.”





“Bro is a threat to AI,” read a fun remark. “Bhai tujhe toh Master Chef show mei jana chaheya (Brother, you should totally go on the MasterChef),” recommended a foodie, urging the artist to participate in the popular cooking-based reality show.





“Eggalisa. Amazing talent!! Leonardo Bawarchi (chef),” commented someone else jokingly.

So far, the Mona Lisa omelette video has amassed more than 21 million views. What are your thoughts on this?