Social media influencers and artists Ayush Mehra and Viraj Ghelani attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year, putting their fashionable foot forward. While in Cannes, France, the duo shot a hilarious video that has now gone viral, struggling to pronounce the word 'croissant'. For the unversed, a croissant is a flaky and buttery French puff pastry in a crescent shape. Since the spelling is quite different from the pronunciation (read kva-sawng), the content creators played on a common struggle Indians face while trying to pronounce this accented French word. The viral video has clocked more than 7 million views.





The video starts with Viraj asking Ayush to eat this "famous" food. Ayush gets curious and asks, "kya bolta hai isko [what do we call it]?" Viraj first tries to avoid the question and then manages to say words like "crons, cross... CrossFit, Croatia hai...acha hai." Then, most hilariously, he produces weird sounds as if something is stuck in his throat. Finally, he suggests his friend take a bite, saying, "khayega toh teko bhi samajh jayega iska naam kya hai [once you eat it, you'll understand what it's called]." What happens next will leave you laughing.

Watch the full video here:







The caption of the video reads, "How do you guys pronounce it?"





Many viewers found the food pronunciation struggle relatable. Take a look at the comments section:





A funny comment read, "My dad called it Shankh-wala Pau." Another shared, "My friend once said crocin." Other funny pronunciations included "Chromosome" and "Crocs."





One user joked, "Crowsawww from epiglottis." People also broke it down for pronunciation as "Crow-saw" and "Crow-see-ant."

