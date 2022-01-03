While the year 2022 has begun with rising Covid-19 and Omicron threats, other news from across the country are helping us stay positive and giving us hope for a happy and prosperous New Year. We come across different types of news that not only melt our hearts but also help keep up our positivity and good vibes. One such story we recently came across is of a good deed that brought smile to a child's face. A video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows a man buying a packet of momos to a little boy. In the next clip, we could see the boy enjoying the momos with a heart-warming smile. The video has been shared by an Instagram handle, named "Chatore Broothers". Take a look at the video:





Isn't it adorable? The video is now viral and garnered 1.6 million views and 160k likes till now. Many people reacted to the man's gesture and boy's reaction with 'heart', 'love' and 'smile' emoticons. Below are some more reactions from the users:





"Bless you for such a good deed," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Bohot shaandar (great job!).





A third comment read, "That smile!" Another person wrote, "Awiee".





"Kash sub log asa kar ne lage (I wish everyone starts doing this)," read a comment. Another person stated, "Good job bhai."





A comment read, "His smile is everything... It's just like buying happiness with just small amount of money."





What are your thoughts on this adorable video? Do let us know in the comments section below.