'Age is just a number,' proves veteran actor Neena Gupta time and again. From her movie choices to her fashion statement - we have seen the 62-year-old actor setting goals for many. Besides, she has also emerged well as a social media influencer. She is not only active on Instagram, but also seems to enjoy it to the fullest. Neena Gupta has 833k followers on the photo-sharing app and keeps them entertained with regular posts and stories. Her wit and humour make these contents yet more interesting and relatable. Take her latest Insta post for instance.





The 'Badhaai Ho' actor, who is currently in the United States, took to Instagram to share one of her hacks to grind masala, without a mortar-pestle or grinder. How, you ask? It's just with a thermos. In the short video clip, we heard her saying in Hindi, "I am in America and cooking in my hotel. I had to grind this 'bhuna jeera' (roasted cumin) to add to dahi. So first I tried with a plastic water bottle, but it didn't work. Then I was suggested to grind it with my thermos and see, it works well. Don't worry, I have cleaned the kitchen slab (before grinding the jeera on it)." Take a look at the video that she captioned, "Jugad".





Much relatable, right? Earlier, she shared another video clip from the US, where we saw her indulging in a wholesome dosa platter at a restaurant. She also expressed her excitement over visiting a restaurant after such a long time. "I have come to a restaurant after eons. I'm not in India now. I can't believe I am actually in a restaurant after such a long time," she said in Hindi, while devouring the South Indian delicacy. Find the post here:





On the work front, Neena Gupta is making quite a buzz with her recently launched autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'. Besides, she will soon be seen in an upcoming film, titled 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'. The film also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher alongside.