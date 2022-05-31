Internet is one interesting place for all. It is loaded with different types of content that keep us hooked for hours. One such amazing instance is all the cute baby and animal videos. Every now and then, we come across videos featuring kids and animals showcasing their cute antics. These adorable videos always leave us in splits. Much agreeable? We recently came across a video that had both a kid and an animal in it. Now imagine, how adorable that would be! The video starts with a kid walking down the streets enjoying her lollipop. We could also see a puppy following her and asking for attention.





As soon as the kid bends down, her lollipop falls off and the puppy in no time took it and ran away. Upon realising the situation, the kid started crying, while the puppy was seen enjoying the lollipop. This funny video was posted by ViralHog on its official YouTube channel. Take a look.





Such a funny video; isn't it? Originally posted on May 26, 2022, the video has garnered more than 2.60 lakh views and hundreds of comments.





A comment read, "Puppy marching off with the candy in the background, too cute and funny!" Another person wrote, "Puppy marching off with the candy in the background, too cute and funny!"





Another person commented, "The way he prances away, "Victory is mine!" A fourth person wrote, "As she's crying the little doggie is walking away proudly with his little "big" to him prize, cuteness all around."





What do you think about this adorable video? Do let us know in the comments below.